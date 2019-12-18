Advanced search

Ely Air Cadets spur to success at Wing Cross Country competition

PUBLISHED: 14:20 18 December 2019

Ely Air Cadets travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to take part in the annual Wing Cross Country competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELLY SQUADRON ROYAL AIR FORCE AIR CADETS

Ely Air Cadets travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to take part in the annual Wing Cross Country competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELLY SQUADRON ROYAL AIR FORCE AIR CADETS

Archant

Cadets from the 1094 Ely Squadron spurred to success at the annual Wing Cross Country competition, despite illness sweeping through the team.

The 24-strong outfit travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to compete with squadrons across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, finishing second in the boys youths category.

Depending on their age, the cadets ran either a three or five-kilometre cross country course prepared by the Bassingbourn squadron.

You may also want to watch:

There were originally meant to be 42 runners taking part before a nasty bug hit the camp, but this did not stop the cadets giving their full effort.

An Ely Squadron spokesperson said: "Well done to every single cadet from across the wing who gave their all in representing their squadrons so well, especially 10F Luton Squadron who won the overall event."

The city cadets had more reason to celebrate as Emily Pieters became the fourth squadron member to win a gold Duke of Edinburgh award.

Most Read

Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Most Read

Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Latest from the Ely Standard

MARTIAL ARTS: Kuk Sool Won-Ely produce strong display at UK Championships

Kuk Sool Won-Ely produced a strong performance at the UK Championships in Liverpool. Pictures: LOUISE KENT

Ely Air Cadets spur to success at Wing Cross Country competition

Ely Air Cadets travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to take part in the annual Wing Cross Country competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELLY SQUADRON ROYAL AIR FORCE AIR CADETS

Talented Rosie, 11, learns to play the flute from kitchen video lessons in new music project

Talented Rosie, 11, learns to play the flute from kitchen video lessons in new music project. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE MUSIC

YouTube star’s dog to be destroyed after biting elderly woman

Olayinka Olatunji pleaded guilty to two counts of allowing a dog to be out of control in a public place but her son initially denied the charge, saying the dog was not his, and claimed it had been wrongly taken by police.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists