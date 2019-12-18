Ely Air Cadets spur to success at Wing Cross Country competition

Ely Air Cadets travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to take part in the annual Wing Cross Country competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/1094 ELLY SQUADRON ROYAL AIR FORCE AIR CADETS Archant

Cadets from the 1094 Ely Squadron spurred to success at the annual Wing Cross Country competition, despite illness sweeping through the team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-strong outfit travelled to Bassingbourn Barracks to compete with squadrons across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, finishing second in the boys youths category.

Depending on their age, the cadets ran either a three or five-kilometre cross country course prepared by the Bassingbourn squadron.

You may also want to watch:

There were originally meant to be 42 runners taking part before a nasty bug hit the camp, but this did not stop the cadets giving their full effort.

An Ely Squadron spokesperson said: "Well done to every single cadet from across the wing who gave their all in representing their squadrons so well, especially 10F Luton Squadron who won the overall event."

The city cadets had more reason to celebrate as Emily Pieters became the fourth squadron member to win a gold Duke of Edinburgh award.