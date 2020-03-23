Ely air cadets shine brightest at leadership awards

Finn Pieters, Scarlet Minchin, Thea Poli and Finn Elcombe on passing their Bronze Leadership Awards. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY SQUADRON Archant

Cadets from the 1094 Squadron Royal Air Force (City of Ely) led the way after four members passed their bronze leadership awards.

Finn Pieters, Scarlet Minchin, Thea Poli and Finn Elcombe attended the eastern sector skills weekend at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford as part of their air cadet progressive training syllabus.

Staff from air cadet squadrons across the East of Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing gave up their weekend to provide training in areas such as first aid, radio communications, cyber security and leadership based on the RAF’s leadership principles and practices.

Cadets and parents at the Ely Squadron would like to thank those who give up their time for training and mentoring.

The squadron is also running a fundraiser to help continue promoting a practical interest for cadets to learn more about aviation in an inclusive and challenging environment.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2QDjrzW.

