Prince Edward rewards Ely air cadets for Duke of Edinburgh work

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:07 PM May 23, 2022
Ely Squadron air cadets at Buckingham Palace

Emily Pieters, Abigail Stubbs, Rory Donoghue and Joe Harris of 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets met HRH Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace to receive their gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards. - Credit: 1094 Ely Squadron

Four air cadets were rewarded for their hard work to achieve gold Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) Awards with a royal welcome. 

Emily Pieters, Abigail Stubbs, Rory Donoghue and Joe Harris of 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets met HRH Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace on May 16. 

The group were greeted by the Earl of Wessex as they received their gold DoE Awards, where each air cadet completed an extra fifth section on top of the four usually required. 

Flight Lieutenant John Donoghue said: “The four joined together as teenagers and worked closely through the following five years achieving their bronze, silver and their gold awards.   

“For the gold award, there is an extra fifth section in a residential project where participants join other young people they've never met and spend at least a week together on an adventurous or worthwhile activity.” 

For the gold award, Emily led a kayaking group in Sweden, Abigail sailed an all-female crew, while snowboarding and horseback activities were also undertaken. 

