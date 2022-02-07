Cadets, staff and civilian committee of the 1094 Ely Squadron were joined by cadets’ families to mark the Air Training Corps' 81st birthday and 70 years since the Queen took to the throne. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Members of the 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets came together to mark two different occasions.

Cadets, staff and civilian committee of the Ely Squadron were joined by cadets’ families on February 6 to mark the 81st year since the Air Training Corps was founded.

The squadron also marked 70 years since the Queen’s accession to the throne at St Andrew’s Church in Sutton.

A service, led by the Reverend Alan Jesson, focussed on ‘service to others’ by cadet forces adult volunteer staff and the Queen, and on cadets and volunteer staff being a force for good within the community.

A 1094 Ely Squadron spokesperson said: “Following the service, the squadron members and our guests enjoyed light refreshments with tea and cakes made by our civilian committee members.

“We would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to the trustees of Sutton church for allowing us to hold this private celebration of ATC Sunday.”