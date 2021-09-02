Air cadets make the most of summer after Covid lockdown
- Credit: Facebook/1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets
From rock climbing and kayaking to a visit to the Royal Air Force Museum, air cadets from the 1094 (Ely) Squadron have kept busy after lockdown.
Cadets have been attending summer camps, as well as Duke of Edinburgh Award expeditions and day visits.
Corporal James Munday said: "On August 23-27, along with 10 others, I attended a residential course for my Gold DoE in Swanage with an adventure training company Cumulus Outdoors.
“We had a full day of watersports such as raft building, which we later tested our designs by completing several challenges.”
Corporal Munday added: “To finish the day, we had a talk on the Jurassic Coast in the evening about how the landscape in the area changed to expose all three levels of the Mesozoic era.”
Some cadets also travelled to RAF Henlow in Bedfordshire for a summer camp, which included visits to the RAF Centre of Aviation Medicine.
Corporal Polly Nickless said: “We also got to visit to other bases.
“Firstly, RAF Halton where we tried high ropes which was fun and secondly RAF Chicksands, where we learnt about the history of the base and visited the Military Intelligence Museum.
“As well as regular sports nights, we also completed a 10-mile walk around Grafham Water.”