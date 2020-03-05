The "outstanding achievements" of Ely air cadets celebrated at annual awards night

Cadets from 1094 Squadron Royal Air Force (City of Ely) at their annual awards night. Mike Rouse

Cadets from 1094 Squadron Royal Air Force (City of Ely) held their annual event where Flight Sergeant Rory Donoghue, the Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire, was awarded Cadet of the Year.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Colin Elsden, the evening's Guest of Honour, said: "It is a pleasure and my privilege to recognise the outstanding achievements of so many fine young men and women who embody all the virtues of what it means to be an Air Cadet."

Other honoured guests included Ely's own Mayor Mike Rouse and David Martin, Chair of Ely Royal British Legion.

Mr Rouse said: "What a terrific group of polite, smart, young citizens we have and it will be a pleasure to give the Air Cadets the Freedom of the City on 8th May.

"I am not surprised that they are the top Squadron in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire and here's best wishes for further recognition."

Cadets who received awards were:-

- Flight Sergeant Rory Donoghue (Cadet of the Year)

- Sergeant Daniel Leah (Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year)

- Cadet Scarlet Minchin (The Steve Johnson Recruit of the Year Trophy)

- Cadet Jake Earl Clarke (The Fred Pizey Citizenship Trophy)

- Corporal Soairse McNeil (The John Grant Endeavour Award)

- Corporal Izzy Murfitt (The Daniel O'Donovan Deportment Trophy)

- Cadet Natalie Freeman (First Aid Award)

- Flight Sergeant Rory Donoghue (The Lavenham Green Shield for high acheivement)

- Civcom Secretary Kathy Munday and Civcom Secretary Natasha Talbot (The Commanding Officers plate for outstanding dedication to the Squadron)

- 12 years long service award (Ex-civcom Treasurer Mark Ascough)

- Cadets Jay Carter, Lewys Barton, Polly Nickless and James Munday (Commanding Officers Commendations for dedication)

Staff, committee members, parents and cadets also attended the event. A tea and cakes sale was held ahead of the awards to raise funds for a new squadron minibus, details of which can be found on the squadron Facebook page.

