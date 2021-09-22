News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Flying officer 'proud' after landing new air cadets role

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:41 PM September 22, 2021   
Flying Officer John Donoghue at event to mark promotion at Ely Squadron

Flying officer John Donoghue of 1094 (Ely) Squadron has been promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

The flying officer of 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets said he is “proud” and hopes to continue rebuilding after landing a new role. 

Flying Officer John Donoghue was promoted to Flight Lieutenant and will assume the title of Officer Commanding at the squadron after passing his squadron commanders’ course. 

The promotion was announced on a visit from the Sector Commander for East Cambridgeshire, Squadron Leader Hicks. 

"I am very proud to lead such a fantastic team of dedicated cadets and volunteers here in Ely,” Flight Lieutenant Donoghue said. 

 “Whilst lockdown may have taken the wind out of our sails temporarily, we are rebuilding our squadron and once again taking our place as part of the local community.” 

You may also want to watch:

Flight Lt Donoghue became an officer as an adult with the RAF Volunteer Reserve after joining the air cadets as a teenager in 1979. 

After a spell in the police force, Flight Lt Donoghue became a civilian instructor with the 1094 (Ely) Squadron. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 
  2. 2 Covid-19 job loss prompts Martin to launch out on his own
  3. 3 Sutton couple mark seven decades of marriage
  1. 4 Town considers home for market
  2. 5 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos
  3. 6 ‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say builders
  4. 7 Skate park campaigners hope Olympic glory works in their favour
  5. 8 ‘Enough is enough’ says MP at the scene of drink drive crash 
  6. 9 Plea to council to halt £6.5m crematorium plan
  7. 10 Jail for paedophile who booked hotel to abuse three children  

During his time at Ely, he has seen the squadron named the best out of eight units in East Cambridgeshire, as well as the best out of 30 squadrons in the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing. 

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Christmas lights 2020.

Cambs Live

Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Food Centre, ran by Guzel Miroslavov (pictured) is just a three-minute walk from Ely Cathedral

Food and Drink | Gallery

Independent shop full of fresh food – despite national shortage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Darren Thurling hit 100mph in a 40mph zone while travelling towards the A10 north of Ely 

Cambs Live

100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Peatlings Way

Cambs Live

Body found in Wisbech road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon