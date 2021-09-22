Published: 4:41 PM September 22, 2021

Flying officer John Donoghue of 1094 (Ely) Squadron has been promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

The flying officer of 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets said he is “proud” and hopes to continue rebuilding after landing a new role.

Flying Officer John Donoghue was promoted to Flight Lieutenant and will assume the title of Officer Commanding at the squadron after passing his squadron commanders’ course.

The promotion was announced on a visit from the Sector Commander for East Cambridgeshire, Squadron Leader Hicks.

"I am very proud to lead such a fantastic team of dedicated cadets and volunteers here in Ely,” Flight Lieutenant Donoghue said.

“Whilst lockdown may have taken the wind out of our sails temporarily, we are rebuilding our squadron and once again taking our place as part of the local community.”

You may also want to watch:

Flight Lt Donoghue became an officer as an adult with the RAF Volunteer Reserve after joining the air cadets as a teenager in 1979.

After a spell in the police force, Flight Lt Donoghue became a civilian instructor with the 1094 (Ely) Squadron.

During his time at Ely, he has seen the squadron named the best out of eight units in East Cambridgeshire, as well as the best out of 30 squadrons in the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing.