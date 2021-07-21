Published: 6:07 PM July 21, 2021

Ely air cadets (L-R) Flight Sergeant Charlie Minchin, Corporal Polly Nickless and Corporal James Munday during their parachute training. - Credit: Supplied by 1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets

Three air cadets from the 1094 (Ely) Squadron are celebrating after completing their first solo parachute jumps.

Flight Sergeant Charlie Minchin, Corporal Polly Nickless and Corporal James Munday have now been awarded The Air Cadet Parachute Badge.

They were meant to be attending an intensive leadership course at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire where the RAF officer training college is based.

But that was cancelled because of Covid restrictions and the cadets completed a parachute course instead at MOD Netheravon in Wiltshire, home of the Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team.

The air cadets from Ely are among the group taking to the skies. - Credit: Supplied by 1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets

Commanding Officer John Donoghue, who heads the 1094 Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets, said: “The Ely trio may have missed out on attaining their Gold Leadership Badges but all three have now earned an even rarer badge, The Air Cadet Parachute Badge.

“They can now proudly wear this on their uniform.”

The cadets completed the static line parachute jump which still involves an element of “freefall” from 3,500ft before the parachute is released.

They then have to be to fly a complete circuit and land safely.