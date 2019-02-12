Ely mayor is bursting with pride at the annual awards of young air cadets

The1094 City of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets annual awards ceremony attended by Roger Herriot OBE the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, David Martin, chairman of the Ely Royal British Legion and Mike Rouse the City of Ely Mayor. Archant

The Ely mayor was “bursting with pride” after an awards ceremony celebrating achievements of young air cadets in the last year.

A host of dignitaries attended to praise the young people’s enthusiasm and dedication during the 1094 City of Ely Royal Air Force air cadets event at Centre E in Ely.

Joining the line up of dignitaries were Colonel Roger Herriot OBE, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, and David Martin, the chair of the Ely Royal British Legion.

Councillor Mike Rouse, city mayor, said: “Congratulations to all the cadets. Smart, polite and enthusiastic.

“Well done to the instructors and especially the parents and carers who support them. I hope you were bursting with pride. I was.”

Male cadet of the year is flight sergeant Rory Donoghue, female cadet of the year is sergeant Abigail Stubbs.

NCO of the year is sergeant Luca Chadwick and recruit of the year is cadet Issy Murfitt.

Lavenham trophy for high achievement went to flight sergeant Rory Donoghue.

The Fred Pizey trophy for citizenship was awarded to cadet Grace Robinson.

The John Grant trophy for determination and endeavour went to corporal Ethan Saggers while the first aid trophy went to cadet Polly Nickless.

The commanding officers plate and commendation for outstanding commitment went to corporal Charlie Minchin.

This year a new award was inaugurated by one of the squadrons adult staff in memory of his Uncle, the Warrant Officer Daniel O’Donovan trophy for the best turned out cadet of the year, which was awarded to new recruit cadet James Munday.

As well as guests of honour, the squadron welcomed Steve Johnson, flight lieutenant and officers in command from two sister squadrons - Tim Barker, wing warrant officer of Sawston Squadron and Nathan Young, flight lieutenant of Haverhill Squadron.

