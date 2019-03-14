Young air cadet Saoirse McNeil ‘earns her stripes’ from Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire after annual Ely Squadron awards night

Air cadet Saoirse McNeil (pictured left) with Roger Herriot OBE after her promotion at the Ely Air Cadets Squadron Annual Awards Evening. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A young Ely Air Cadet has ‘earned her stripes’ following her promotion at the squadron’s annual awards ceremony held in the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saoirse McNeil, cadet corporal, was promoted and awarded her ‘Leading Cadet Classification’ at the Ely Air Cadets Squadron Annual Awards Evening.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, Roger Herriot OBE, awarded the young cadet her stripes as she was cheered on by The Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse.

She said: “My promotion came as a complete surprise, it was a wonderful night. I love being an air cadet and it’s not all about flying.

“Last summer I flew out to RAF Gibraltar with 45 Air Cadets from all over the country being treated as VIPs for ten day’s in the sun.”

Ely Air Cadets’ next open evening for new recruits is taking place on Wednesday, April 3 at The Cadet Centre on Heaton Drive in the grounds of Ely Hospital.

Ms McNeil added: “The best thing about being in the air cadets is the friends you make, not just in your own squadron but from all over the county and the country.”