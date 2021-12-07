Gallery
Air cadet Rory given fitting farewell after loyal service
A 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets officer who joined when he was 12-years-old was given a fitting send-off.
Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue joined the Ely Squadron and teamed up with the Corps seven years ago.
Rory was part of the Central and East Region rugby team three years in a row in the Corps rugby tournament, winning the Wing Sportsman of the year award two years running.
The youngster also attended a week with the RAF Regiment and qualified for the Army Cadet Forces leadership badge.
As well as taking part in activities including skydiving, Rory was preparing for a trip to Africa to work on bringing running water to villages in need as part of the Westminster Award.
He was also due to attend a Buckingham Palace Garden party to receive their gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards before the Covid-19 pandemic.
A 1094 Ely spokesperson said: “He begins his basic training next year with the RAF.
“In the meantime, he will continue serving within the Air Training Corps as a civilian instructor.
“Thank you for your service and for mentoring many young cadets and leading them to achieve so much both personally and as a squadron.”