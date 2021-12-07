News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Air cadet Rory given fitting farewell after loyal service

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:02 PM December 7, 2021
Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

A 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets officer who joined when he was 12-years-old was given a fitting send-off. 

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue joined the Ely Squadron and teamed up with the Corps seven years ago. 

Rory was part of the Central and East Region rugby team three years in a row in the Corps rugby tournament, winning the Wing Sportsman of the year award two years running. 

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

The youngster also attended a week with the RAF Regiment and qualified for the Army Cadet Forces leadership badge. 

As well as taking part in activities including skydiving, Rory was preparing for a trip to Africa to work on bringing running water to villages in need as part of the Westminster Award. 

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

He was also due to attend a Buckingham Palace Garden party to receive their gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards before the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A 1094 Ely spokesperson said: “He begins his basic training next year with the RAF. 

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Most Read

  1. 1 One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops
  2. 2 Cambridgeshire's Enhanced Area Status extended amid Covid surge in schools
  3. 3 Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order
  1. 4 Cinderella makes a comeback thanks to Players' Christmas pantomime
  2. 5 Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton
  3. 6 Robber attempts to steal scratch card and alcohol from convenience store
  4. 7 Council's plea to protect East Cambs from Covid-19 this Christmas
  5. 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  6. 9 Woman wins right to build annexe to home
  7. 10 Dental practice plan move to business park

“In the meantime, he will continue serving within the Air Training Corps as a civilian instructor.   

“Thank you for your service and for mentoring many young cadets and leading them to achieve so much both personally and as a squadron.” 

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets with Princess Anne

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue of Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Rory Donoghue Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets

Warrant Officer Rory Donoghue was given a fitting farewell by 1094 Ely Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets which he joined aged 12. - Credit: Facebook/1094 Ely Squadron

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

site for 80 homes and local views

East Cambridgeshire District Council

80 homes threaten access to ‘rural haven of rare beauty’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Stolen caravans found by Cambridgeshire police in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Cambs Live News

Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The Duchess of Sutherland passes by Ely Cathedral

Heritage

Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
An individual in Cambridgeshire has been diagnosed with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon