Air cadet James eyes dream career after landing solo scholarship

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:48 AM April 21, 2022
Sergeant James Munday of 1094 Ely Squadron

An air cadet is aiming to pursue his dream career after passing a solo gliding scholarship course. 

Sergeant James Munday of 1094 Ely Squadron RAF Air Cadets (RAFAC) passed the nine-day course at 644 Volunteer Gliding Squadron, RAF Syerston over Easter, taking part in flying and theory lessons. 

He also qualified for his silver RAFAC Gliding Wings having narrowly missed out on a ACPS powered flying scholarship this year. 

Sergeant Munday, who joined the Ely Squadron in 2017, said: “I cannot express just how much I have gained from my gliding scholarship course. 

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the staff at Syerston and I have learned so much more than just learning how to fly.” 

He added: “Experiencing this level of training has encouraged me even more to pursue my ambition to become a pilot." 

Flight Lieutenant John Donoghue, Officer Commanding 1094 Ely Squadron, congratulated Sergeant Munday on his achievement. 

He said: “We look forward to seeing you inspire other cadets to follow in your footsteps.” 

