Ely air cadet Corporal Jay Carter (pictured left) flew solo for the first time on August 13. - Credit: 1094 Ely Squadron

An air cadet from Ely flew solo for the first time on Saturday (August 13).

Corporal Jay Carter from 1094 Squadron (city of Ely) air cadets, completed an intensive and challenging week-long solo gliding course with 644 volunteer gliding squadron at RAF Syerston.

The week consisted of taking off on a winch launch up to 1,000 feet, then flying a complete circuit before coming in to land at just under 70mph.

Flying officer Heather Smith completed Jay’s check test flight before sending him up on his own for the first time.

He took to the skies in an RAF Viking T1 glider.

Jay has been away from home for over two weeks after completing his ACLC gold leadership course at RAF College Cranwell on August 6, before heading straight to RAF Syerston.

“I’ve had a whirlwind two weeks and the best time of my life,” he said.

“Last week I faced the challenges of the air cadet leadership course and this week it was a very different kind of challenge in piloting my own aircraft.”

Jay says that the pilot training the RAF air cadets volunteer gliding squadrons offer is second to none.

Individuals follow the total safety ethos of 2 Flying Training School from the very moment they walk through the gates as if they were starting training as an RAF pilot.

“I’ve been pursuing my gliding wings since joining the air training corps,” said Jay.

“I followed the progressive training syllabus at Swanton Morley PTT ground school achieving my first blue and later my bronze wings.

“I was then fortunate in being selected for a silver gliding wings course following my flying scholarship application.”

Jay says he would encourage every cadet to pursue their ambitions and work towards their goals.

In a couple of months, he will be 18 and is now focusing on paying something back by training the younger cadets following him as well as continuing his gliding.

“I will be completing my ground school instructors course on squadron this week and then I'll be focused on training younger cadets on airmanship and aircraft handling,” said Jay.

“I’ll also be helping them to complete their blue wings ground school training so they can achieve their blue wings just like I did.”

