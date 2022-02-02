Players are being urged to sign up to the Ely Soccersixes 6-a-side league. - Credit: Soccersixes

A six-a-side football league provider which organisers say has “become more popular” hopes its Ely event can continue to grow.

Soccersixes is looking for more players to join its league held at Ely City Hockey Club’s astro-turf pitch on Downham Road.

The league has seen a growing participation rate in recent years, where over 100 players have taken part each week.

Tom Stringer, Soccersixes league manager, said: “Many players attend the weekly event and over the years it has become more popular.

“Our community event weekly has been praised for providing an organised weekly sports event where people can meet and play sport in a safe and friendly environment.”

It is £4 per player and each team plays one 30-minute game a week, officiated by qualified referees.

The Ely league is held on Thursday evenings - anyone over 16-years-old of any standard can play.

To enter and for more information, visit: https://www.soccersixes.net/.