The 10is Academy campers had a lot of fun during their stay at the camp - Credit: 10is Academy

Over 100 children enjoyed two weeks of fun at 10is Academy’s summer camp at King’s Ely.

Alongside their usual week summer camp, 10is put on a camp for those who are “not your typical group of campers. This was the SEN summer camp.”

The Special Education Needs Summer camp was for those aged eight to 14 with disabilities and conditions including Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Autism and chromosomal disorders.

On each day of the week long camp, the children taking part were on the courts for an hour and a half learning tennis, enjoying being active and most importantly having a great time.

The campers did all sorts of exercises and training to become skilled players - Credit: 10is Academy

10is Academy director, Sebastien Scaux, said: “These disabilities or needs can be difficult to address in many summer camps.

“But at 10is Academy, the campers don't need to worry about that; there is no pressure and the environment is fairly relaxed.

“Many of the camp players are not members. It gives these new players an opportunity to try a new sport and to have fun during the holidays.

The academy taught new players skills they may never normally get the chance to - Credit: 10is Academy

“Our emphasis is on having fun, improving their physical literacy and playing a lot of tennis.”

One parent added: “I just wanted to thank 10is Academy Ely for running the tennis club this week that my son was able to attend – he loved every minute of it – it was lovely for me to see him being able to partake in an organised activity in full.”

Scaux said: “I often debate to whether or not spread the word about the SEN camps as it is free and we only have a very limited number of spaces due to the lack of trained coaches.

10is Academy is planning to get more trained staff in to expand their SEN summer camp - Credit: 10is Academy

“Fortunately, this September we will be training new coaches and volunteers to support the SEN program as I don’t want people to miss out on this opportunity.

“Supporting the community, ensuring the players improve their skills by offering the best coaching possible and having a great experience, are the main elements of every single program at 10is Academy; winning is a by-product.”

If you would like to join the club, please email admin@10is.co.uk.

The new membership starts in September and places are limited.