Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew
PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 15 September 2020
Is this the elusive Fen Tiger – spotted in Ely today – that has created more than 40 years of folklore, myth, and frequent sightings.
Earlier today Matthew Stevens was enjoying a morning walk near the cathedral when he spotted this big cat on the near horizon.
“I’m wondering if this could be a sighting of the fabled Fen Tiger?” he said.
Matthew was walking between Ely Cathedral and the Porta (also known as Walpole’s Gate) when he spotted “what can only be described as a big cat walking across the land that separates the cathedral monastic buildings from Cherry Hill Park”.
Matthew quickly grabbed his phone – and here are the images he captured.
Has his sighting brought a Fen legend to life?
It is certainly not the first time the Fen Tiger has been seen – the first sightings date to the late 1970s, early 1980s.
Since then there have been frequent reports of it being seen – and caught on film- but for many the jury still is out on whether it is simply a big cat or a trick of the light.
Did you see you the Fen Tiger today? Or have you ever seen it? And do you believe the Fen Tiger is fact or fantasy?
Let us know. John.elworthy@archant.co.uk
