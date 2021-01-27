Published: 3:52 PM January 27, 2021

Eloise Maltby, of Wilburton, has spoken about achieving a top university degree despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: EMMA STREATFIELD

A university student from Wilburton is "beyond proud" to have achieved a first-class degree despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eloise Maltby, who completed her studies at the University of Worcester during the lockdown, achieved her honours degree in LLB law with criminology.

Despite some personal challenges during her first two years, Eloise said she was “beyond proud of herself.

“It is such a cliché, but hard work and determination, with a bit of resilience thrown in for good measure, really do pay off,” said the 21-year-old.

Eloise, who hopes to become a fully qualified solicitor, is now in the process of completing her legal practice course and LLM (master of laws) in Birmingham.

After struggling with her mental health, Eloise said going to university and “stepping out of my comfort zone and moving to a new city was a big decision”.

Eloise said completing her studies during the pandemic was challenging because it took away her routine, but said “the support was magnificent".