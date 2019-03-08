Ellie the Eel workshops with artist John Lyons see the mascot spruced up

Ellie the Eel taking shape under John Lyons direction with a young helper at the Babylon Gallery. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

Ellie the Eel is set for a new lease of life as she was spruced up as part of repair workshops.

Following Babylon ARTS’ Christmas appeal last year, where all donations were doubled, the charity organisation raised £2,455 ahead of the 16th annual parade.

The money has now been used to run free artist-led workshops and arts activities at the Babylon Gallery last weekend.

Ely artist John Lyons led four community repair workshops, repairing one of the first eels ever paraded on eel day, and one he originally created.

Local children and families attended from 12-2pm and 2-4pm.

There was also a chance to talk to the Ely Eel Day team about how they could be part of the parade by helping to carry Ellie on the day (Saturday May 4).

There will be community drop-in sessions during weekends in April, where people will be able to decorate a scale for Ellie the Eel.

The drop-in sessions will run over April 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21 between 12noon and 4pm.

To follow the progress of the project, visit www.babylonarts.org.uk/projects