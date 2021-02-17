Published: 3:26 PM February 17, 2021

A King’s Ely student is volunteering with St John Ambulance during her spare time to help support patients receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Having completed all of the relevant training, Eliza Iles is due to start her first shift later this month.

The Year 13 sixth former, who joined King’s Ely Junior in Year 6, said: “I’ve been looking for ways to get involved in helping with the pandemic response and the vaccination programme is vital in supporting the NHS.

“This voluntary role with St John Ambulance seemed a perfect way to get involved and help out whilst also getting some relevant healthcare experience.”

Eliza is studying chemistry, biology and maths for her A Levels, and hopes to study medicine at university.

She added: “I have completed online training and had a face-to-face training session this week too.

"I will be meeting and greeting patients, ensuring they are comfortable, reassuring them pre and post vaccine, and helping them to navigate the vaccination centre.

"I will also need to be able to recognise and respond as needed to any medical emergency.”