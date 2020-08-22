Advanced search

Young man found on railway track with injuries ‘consistent with electrocution’

PUBLISHED: 16:31 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 22 August 2020

British Transport Police were called at around 2.15am today to an area of railway by Mill Road, near Cambridge railway station, following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Picture; GOOGLE

A young man is in hospital with serious injuries “consistent with electrocution” after being discovered on railway lines in Cambridge.

British Transport Police were called at around 2.15am today to an area of railway by Mill Road, near Cambridge railway station, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

DCI Tim Tubbs from British Transport Police, said: “Officers attended the scene, alongside paramedics, and a young man was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with electrocution.

“A number of enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be on the tracks.

He said: “An investigation is now underway to discover what happened and how this young man came to be injured on the railway.

“I would ask anyone who was near Mill Road by Cambridge railway station last night, and saw something which they think might be relevant to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information, please contact BTP (British Transport Police) texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 47 of 22/08/20

