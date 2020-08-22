Young man found on railway track with injuries ‘consistent with electrocution’

A young man is in hospital with serious injuries “consistent with electrocution” after being discovered on railway lines in Cambridge.

British Transport Police were called at around 2.15am today to an area of railway by Mill Road, near Cambridge railway station, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

DCI Tim Tubbs from British Transport Police, said: “Officers attended the scene, alongside paramedics, and a young man was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with electrocution.

He said: “An investigation is now underway to discover what happened and how this young man came to be injured on the railway.

“I would ask anyone who was near Mill Road by Cambridge railway station last night, and saw something which they think might be relevant to contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information, please contact BTP (British Transport Police) texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 47 of 22/08/20