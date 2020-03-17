Woman with health problems, in her 80s, struggling to self-isolate after finding ‘empty shelves everywhere’

An elderly woman from east Cambridgeshire says she is struggling to self-isolate from the coronavirus after not being able to get any supplies from the shops.

The woman from Ely, who is in her 80s and has ‘health problems’, has branded those panic buying as ‘self-centred’ amid the wide-spread COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “I went out today early hoping to get things I need to isolate as I have been told to.

“Only to find empty shelves everywhere for what I needed. What a self-centred race we are becoming it’s all me me me.

“No thought for us 80 plus with health problems.”

Dozens across the county are offering their support to help those in need, with Fenland setting up an online support group and takeaways offering to pick up shopping.

