Advanced search

Woman with health problems, in her 80s, struggling to self-isolate after finding ‘empty shelves everywhere’

PUBLISHED: 10:30 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 17 March 2020

An elderly woman from Ely says she is struggling to self-isolate after she couldn’t find the supplies she needed at her local shop. Picture: PA/PA Images

An elderly woman from Ely says she is struggling to self-isolate after she couldn’t find the supplies she needed at her local shop. Picture: PA/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

An elderly woman from east Cambridgeshire says she is struggling to self-isolate from the coronavirus after not being able to get any supplies from the shops.

The woman from Ely, who is in her 80s and has ‘health problems’, has branded those panic buying as ‘self-centred’ amid the wide-spread COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “I went out today early hoping to get things I need to isolate as I have been told to.

“Only to find empty shelves everywhere for what I needed. What a self-centred race we are becoming it’s all me me me.

“No thought for us 80 plus with health problems.”

Dozens across the county are offering their support to help those in need, with Fenland setting up an online support group and takeaways offering to pick up shopping.

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Has coronavirus panic buying affected you or someone that you know? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Shopper says she ‘hasn’t experienced a single queue’ and that shelves are ‘fairly well stocked’ amid coronavirus outbreak

One shopper has slammed empty shelf claims and says her local store is ‘well stocked’. Picture: For Illustrative Purposes/PA/PA Images

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Shopper says she ‘hasn’t experienced a single queue’ and that shelves are ‘fairly well stocked’ amid coronavirus outbreak

One shopper has slammed empty shelf claims and says her local store is ‘well stocked’. Picture: For Illustrative Purposes/PA/PA Images

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Theatres in and around Cambridgeshire begin to shut their doors due to coronavirus pandemic

The New Theatre in Peterborough (left) and the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton (right) have cancelled their upcoming events due to coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/NEW THEATRE PETERBOROUGH/PRINCESS THEATRE HUNSTANTON

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

‘He was a lovely generous and funny man’ - mayor’s tribute to entertainer Roy Hudd who has died aged 83.

Roy Hudd who has died at the age of 83 Photo: Simon Harries

Woman with health problems, in her 80s, struggling to self-isolate after finding ‘empty shelves everywhere’

An elderly woman from Ely says she is struggling to self-isolate after she couldn’t find the supplies she needed at her local shop. Picture: PA/PA Images
Drive 24