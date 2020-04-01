Video

Villagers in Isleham bring Janice, in her 80s, together on Facetime with her husband Michael after fears they would not see each for 12 weeks

Cllr Mark Goldsack worked with volunteers to allow an Isleham resident to Facetime her husband in hospital. Picture: YouTube/Cambridgeshire County Council YouTube/Cambridgeshire County Council

Volunteers brought an elderly couple together on Facetime after discovering they would be separate for 12 weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vulnerable residents of Isleham received a donation of onions and carrots from Thompson Burgess Growers; delivery by Jackie Seddon. Vulnerable residents of Isleham received a donation of onions and carrots from Thompson Burgess Growers; delivery by Jackie Seddon.

To help the couple stay in contact, Cambridgeshire County Councillor Mark Goldsack and others from a volunteer group requested the loans of a tablet and a phone. One was delivered to Janice Jaggard in her home at Isleham and the other to the hospital for her husband. Michael.

The volunteers then stood outside Mrs Jaggard’s window and used the hotspot function on their phones so Mrs Jaggard could FaceTime her husband. The volunteers and the couple’s daughter captured the heart-warming moment the pair first saw each other on video call.

For Isleham cricket club who have joined forces with the parish council to launch a volunteer project to provide help and support to vulnerable people in the community, it was all part of the service.

Mrs Jaggard, who is in her 80s, asked them for help after her husband was in hospital following a fall. After more than 60 years of marriage she was devastated they would not be able to see each other for 12 weeks.

Vulnerable residents of Isleham received a donation of onions and carrots from Thompson Burgess Growers; delivery by Jackie Seddon. Vulnerable residents of Isleham received a donation of onions and carrots from Thompson Burgess Growers; delivery by Jackie Seddon.

The group plan to do the same every three days so the pair can stay in regular contact.

Mrs Jaggard said: “Having the phone and being able to see and speak to him has been amazing and it’s really helped be during isolation. It’s such a kind thing to do and I’m so grateful for the volunteers who have made it happen”.

Cllr Goldsack said: “Seeing Mrs Jaggard and her husband be able to talk again was such a lovely moment, it would bring a tear to anyone’s eyes”.

The group has also delivered nearly £2,000 worth of garden equipment and items to allow people to access their green spaces in isolation.

They have delivered free potatoes, donated by a local fresh produce company, to the most vulnerable people in isolation. More than 60 shopping trips have been made and over 100 prescriptions have been collected and delivered to people who can’t leave their homes.

Cllr Goldsack said: “There’s about 40 or 50 in the cricket club volunteering to help meet the needs of the most vulnerable and they’re doing a brilliant job. Delivering the garden equipment will mean people can get out of their houses.”