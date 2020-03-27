Advanced search

Bodies of elderly man and woman found in village home sparks detective investigation

PUBLISHED: 17:16 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 27 March 2020

Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on March 25. Picture: Archant

Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on March 25. Picture: Archant

Archant

The bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, have been found in a South Cambridgeshire village home, police have revealed.

Officers were called to the house in Malthouse Way, Barrington, on Wednesday afternoon (March 25), following concerns from a neighbour.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A forensic post-mortem will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the inquiry. Detectives are now investigating.”

Most Read

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Pet shop owner photographs ‘dodgy drugs deals’ in carpark amid coronavirus outbreak

Piers Smart of Scampers Natural Pet Store spotted dodgy drugs deals in his carpark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Twitter/@ScampersPets

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Most Read

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Pet shop owner photographs ‘dodgy drugs deals’ in carpark amid coronavirus outbreak

Piers Smart of Scampers Natural Pet Store spotted dodgy drugs deals in his carpark amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Twitter/@ScampersPets

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Bodies of elderly man and woman found in village home sparks detective investigation

Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on March 25. Picture: Archant

Watch as residents come together to ‘Clap for Carers’ on the frontline amid coronavirus pandemic

Residents across Cambridgeshire stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Cambs Youth Panel to provide new laptops for children during coronavirus outbreak

Members of the Cambridgeshire Youth Panel who are helping provide Google Chromebooks during the pandemic. Picture: PHIL PRIESTLEY

Fishing lakes close just one day after re-opening to help those suffering with mental health issues amid coronavirus pandemic

Head Fen has closed their fishing lakes again after re-opening to aid anyone struggling with mental health issues during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Head Fen Lakes & Fisheries

Former Wisbech mayor’s advice: ‘the easiest way to convince a child he/she needs to stay indoors is for the police to taser them

Wisbech mayor making.. Jonathan farmer. 05/2008
Drive 24