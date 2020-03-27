Bodies of elderly man and woman found in village home sparks detective investigation

Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on March 25. Picture: Archant Archant

The bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, have been found in a South Cambridgeshire village home, police have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the house in Malthouse Way, Barrington, on Wednesday afternoon (March 25), following concerns from a neighbour.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A forensic post-mortem will be carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the inquiry. Detectives are now investigating.”