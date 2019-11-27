Force's burglary day of action sees eight arrests for burglary, robbery and theft

Force's burglary day of action sees eight arrests for burglary, robbery and theft

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery, theft and blackmail across Cambridgeshire.

Force's burglary day of action sees eight arrests for burglary, robbery and theft.

It followed a day of action by police in a bid to make homes made safer through the work of the crime prevention teams.

In Cottenham a 25-year-old was arrested in Long Drove on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.

The event, which took place yesterday (November 26), was a day of action for all teams to give residents knowledge and tools to protect their homes and property.

November was chosen as the month for the campaign day as there is often a spike in burglary offences.

Force's burglary day of action sees eight arrests for burglary, robbery and theft.

In November 2017 there were 273 burglaries across the county which was a 17 per cent rise on the monthly average for that year

In November last year there were 194 burglaries across the county which was a 1 per cent rise on the monthly average for that year.

DCI Dan Middleton said: "Burglary is a priority area for the force and we will not become complacent in our efforts. We remain focussed on preventing burglaries and bringing perpetrators to justice."

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Force's burglary day of action sees eight arrests for burglary, robbery and theft.

Arrest updates

- Arrested a 51-year-old man in Ashcroft Court, Cambridge, on suspicion of burglary. He has since been charged with burglary and is due at court early next year.

- Arrested a 36-year-old man in Duck Lane, St Neots, on suspicion of robbery, fraud, blackmail and theft. He has since been charged with theft and is due at court next month, while investigations continue for the robbery, fraud and blackmail offences.

- Arrested a 41-year-old man in Jack Warren Green, Cambridge, on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Force's burglary day of action sees eight arrests for burglary, robbery and theft.

- Arrested a 27-year-old man at a unit in Barnwell Business Park in Cambridge on suspicion of theft. He has since been released under investigations while inquiries continue.

- Arrested a 41-year-old man in Trumpington Road, Cambridge, on suspicion of theft, burglary and breaching a court order. He is due to appear at court today.

- Arrested two men, aged 35 and 46, in Willow Walk and Maids Causeway on suspicion of burglary. They have both been charged and are set to appear in court in January next year.

