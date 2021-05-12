News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Theatre set designs to go under the hammer

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:06 PM May 12, 2021   
Three historic set designs for Cambridge Arts Theatre by East Anglian artist Edward Seago will go under the hammer on May 27.

Three historic set designs for Cambridge Arts Theatre by East Anglian artist Edward Seago will go under the hammer at Cheffins' art and design sale on May 27.

The watercolours were produced by Seago for the production of Mother Goose, staged in December 1950 and January 1951.

The three watercolours feature townscape and castle scenes and the finale of the production. They are estimated to sell for between £400 - £800 each.

Brett Tryner, director of Cheffins, said: “It is known that, at 18, Seago left his family home to travel throughout Europe and the UK with the circus, all the while producing sketches and paintings of encampments, performers, and audiences.

"By 1950, Seago was established as one of Britain’s foremost landscape painters, with a series of Royal patrons, therefore it seems surprising that Seago would choose to paint the scenery for a local pantomime at this point of his career.

The catalogue can be viewed at https://www.cheffins.co.uk/fine-art.htm

