Gallery

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Pupils at Witchford Village College ended their Year 11 studies in style on June 30 when they put on the glitz for their prom night.

Motorbikes, boats, a JCB digger and fancy cars were just some of the vehicles students turned up in this year as family, friends and staff lined the promenade, clapping and cheering as they arrived.

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Held at The Maltings in Ely, the 2022 prom was the first time the college held the evening off-site.

Head of key stage four, Lisa Barker, who organised the event, said: “As the organiser, I would like to say what an amazing event it was; it went really well.

“It was a little worrying as it was the first prom to be held off-site, and I had a few sleepless nights, but The Maltings venue and staff were superb.

“As for the students, they looked absolutely fabulous as they arrived. They’ve all achieved so much in some very difficult times.”

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

After walking down the red carpet and stepping into the venue, each student received a glass of Nosecco before taking to the photobooth to get those all-important glam shots.

There was a disco throughout the evening to get everyone up and dancing, and a pick and mix table was also available for everyone to enjoy as and when they pleased.

Lisa says the staff really got behind this once-a-year event, marshalling the cars arriving and keeping both the students and families safe; she could not thank them all enough.

“This year the site staff and catering team threw themselves into this event more than ever before, coming up with ideas and making things happen," she said.

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

“Mr Barker was also great at putting up with me, laying and pulling up the red carpet, running stuff around, loading the car after prom and pouring me a glass of wine when it was all over!”

Lisa believes that the Year 11 prom is not always about the cars, the dresses and the suits though, but about celebrating the personal growth of Witchford Village College’s “amazing” young people.

“I am so proud of them all and I made it through the night without shedding a tear,” she said.

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

“We have every faith that our Year 11’s are going to succeed in all the challenges life has.

“The enthusiasm from staff, family and friends is a testament to how proud we all are of them.”

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30. - Credit: Supplied



