'Resilience and hard work' pays off for GCSE students

"Resilience and hard work" has led students at Witchford Village College to achieve a successful set of GCSE results despite the past year's challenges.

Among those who scored particularly high are Tabitha D’Cunha who achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 8.

George Carruth achieved ten grade 9s, and Caydn Perez–Bent achieved nine grade 9s and a distinction.

Bethany White achieved eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7. Elliot Anker achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 7s

Sophie Nichols achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a distinction.

Ellie Tilley who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7.

Joe Ferris and Luke Shepherd both achieved six grade 9s and two grade 8s.

Lizzy Harrison achieved five grade 9s and five grade 8s.

George Keeble achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a distinction.

Bradley Anker achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Wesley Spray achieved four grade 9’s and four grade 8s.

Hannah Wallace achieved four grade 9’s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Bessie Owen, head of school at Witchford Village College, said: "The Year 11 students' hard work and maturity has done them - and us - proud and they thoroughly deserve their excellent grades.

"Despite the highly unusual year that they experienced, their resilience and maturity was apparent throughout.

"From their formal mock exams through to their rigorous classroom assessments in the spring and summer term, they continued to push themselves to reach their potential.

"A huge congratulations to them and we wish them well in their future endeavours."