The Willows Day Care Nursery in Soham has retained its 'good' rating following an inspection from Ofsted on February 8. - Credit: The Willows Day Care Nursery

A nursery in Soham has retained its ‘good’ rating following a recent inspection from Ofsted.

The Willows Day Care Nursery – which has 68 children aged zero to four at the setting – was rated good in all areas following the inspection on February 8.

The inspector’s report states that “staff care for children at the nursery; focusing on developing their speaking and listening skills” and that “the experiences and activities the children enjoy are carefully organised by staff to support children’s developmental progress.”

It added that “the provider, leaders and staff work together to achieve a high quality of care and education, ensuring that the nursery is safe and secure at all times."

Speaking of the report, the manager of The Willows Day Care Nursery said: “I’m really pleased for the team of staff at The Willows who have worked through a really tough period over the past few years.”

The report added that “children happily join in with a wide range of play-based activities in this spacious and inviting nursery” and that “they behave well and respond to requests from staff.”

“Children have become confident communicators during their time at nursery and their close relationships with the staff help them to feel safe and secure.

“Children’s needs to rest, sleep and exercise are well met; the nursery provides a range of healthy meals that are appealing to children, while being nutritionally balanced.”

The report states that partnerships with parents at the nursery are “positive” and “effective” and that “staff work hard to ensure that all parents are kept up to date with what their children are doing on a daily basis.

“Staff regularly seek information from parents about children’s progress and interests at home, guiding parents on what they can do to help children learn in a home setting.”

Arrangements for safeguarding at the nursery were also reported as “effective” and that “staff complete training that helps them know how to recognise possible indicators of abuse and/or neglect."

The manager added: “We have come out with a great inspection result which reflects our cosy home from home environment for the children.”