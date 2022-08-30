Thomas Clarkson Academy's (TCA) Principal, Richard Scott (pictured) said "enormous efforts" have been made to improve the school. - Credit: TCA

The principal of Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) in Wisbech has praised students and staff after a record-breaking year of exam results illustrating a huge turnaround of fortunes.

Richard Scott said students, staff and the wider community have made “enormous efforts” over the last four years in continuing to improve the school.

In the past, TCA received mixed results, and Ofsted reports remained at ‘requires improvement’ until a new inspection upgraded the school to ‘good’ in 2020.

This year, the academy students who received both A-level and GCSE results have been at the heart of a culture of change at the school driven by Richard and his team.

The exams illustrate the rising standards with a 100 per cent pass rate for A-levels and the highest ever attainment for GCSEs in the school’s history.

“We are determined to build on this success, and we are in fact only at the beginning of the journey in transforming education in Wisbech,” said Scott.

“Despite the challenges of the last four years, the changes at the academy are now clear for everyone to see.”