Boost for village school as 44 new IT tablets are donated
Pupils at Sutton Junior School near Ely are now making the most of 44 new tablets which have been donated to upgrade the school’s IT provision.
The equipment was handed over by the Friends of Sutton School which raised over £7,500 from various activities and donations of the last couple of years.
Over £1,800 was raised from making facemasks during the pandemic, Sutton-based firm iForce donated £1,500 and the remaining funds were raised at social events, Christmas events and cake bakes.
It was also felt the children should be able to experience a variety of different IT systems.
Therefore, 12 of the tablets are Apple iPads, 20 are Amazon Fires and 12 are Windows Pro tablets – and all are the latest versions.
Bonnie Keiller, the outgoing Chair of the Friends of Sutton School, and Amy Housden, the group’s new Chair, delivered the final tablets last week.
