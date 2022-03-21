During national careers week (March 7-13), Year 10 students at Witchford Village College welcomed Vistry East Midlands for a 50-minute presentation on jobs in the construction industry. - Credit: Vistry East Midlands

Students at Witchford Village College were encouraged to think about job roles within the construction industry during a careers presentation from Vistry East Midlands.

As part of national careers week (March 7-13), Year 10 students welcomed the housebuilding company to their classroom on March 11 for a 50-minute presentation.

The presentation was part of a special career-focused day where pupils were off timetable following four days of work experience.

During the day, they were able to participate in various sessions and workshops focusing on apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

Vistry’s presentation covered the different roles within the business and included talks from the land and planning, technical, and sales departments.

(Left to right) Senior technical manager Mark Bond, senior planning manager Georgia McCrae, land director Verity MacMahon, Witchford Village College’s head of school Bessie Owen, sales manager Laura Thomas and production manager Neil Kendrick. - Credit: Vistry East Midlands

Bessie Owen, head of school at Witchford Village College, said: “We are very grateful to the staff at Vistry East Midlands for giving their time and expertise to benefit the students here.

“The students gained a lot from the presentation and it has really encouraged them to think about careers in the construction industry.”

Verity MacMahon, land director at Vistry East Midlands, presenting at Witchford Village College during national careers week. - Credit: Vistry East Midlands

Mark Bond, senior technical manager for Vistry East Midlands, presenting to the Year 10s at Witchford Village College during national careers week. - Credit: Vistry East Midlands



