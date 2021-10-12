Gallery

Published: 4:26 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 4:29 PM October 12, 2021

Students and staff at Spring Meadow school in Ely have planted a tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy campaign. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Pupils at a school in Ely have planted a tree on the school’s grounds as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign.

Students at Spring Meadow school planted the tree on Monday October 11.

They were joined by Lady de Ramsey, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Cllr Sebastian Kindersley, Vice Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Arnie Arnold and Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen.

Students and staff at Spring Meadow school were joined by the Mayor of Ely, Sue Austen for the tree planting. - Credit: Michael Rouse

The Queen’s Jubilee campaign, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) was launched in May this year.

It is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee.”

Everyone is encouraged to play their part during the official planting season between October to March.

The school were joined by Lady de Ramsey, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Cllr Sebastian Kindersley, Vice Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Arnie Arnold and Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

The QGC will also see ancient woodlands and forests protected.