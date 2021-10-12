Gallery
School plants tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign
- Credit: Michael Rouse
Pupils at a school in Ely have planted a tree on the school’s grounds as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign.
Students at Spring Meadow school planted the tree on Monday October 11.
They were joined by Lady de Ramsey, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Cllr Sebastian Kindersley, Vice Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Arnie Arnold and Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen.
The Queen’s Jubilee campaign, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) was launched in May this year.
It is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee.”
Everyone is encouraged to play their part during the official planting season between October to March.
Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.
The QGC will also see ancient woodlands and forests protected.
