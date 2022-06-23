Cambridge, King's Lynn and Wisbech COWA awards
- Credit: COWA
College of West Anglia (CWA) celebrated academic and personal achievements at an annual awards ceremony.
10 out of 30 shortlisted students from all three (Milton, Wisbech and King’s Lynn) of CWA’s campuses were crowned as winners in a range of categories.
Principal David Pomfret said: “Covid-19 presented significant challenges for our students.
“Despite that, it has been another extremely successful year for the college and it has been wonderful to celebrate together in person.”
CWA Level 3 equine management student, Amanda Hughes, was announced as overall student of the Year 2022, as well as winning the personal achievement category.
Amanda’s nominator, equine programme manager, Emma Pewter, said: “Manda joined us as a mature student, with little self-confidence and no qualifications.
“As the only mature learner, Manda showed admirable adaptability and commitment to make friends and was a valuable and motivational member of the group, really helping younger students to make the most of their time at college.
Most Read
- 1 Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company
- 2 Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely
- 3 Thief stole eight M&S steaks to the value of £120
- 4 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
- 5 Car park transformation will benefit residents, visitors and bees, say council
- 6 Police check home of 101-year-old animal rights patron for stolen beagles
- 7 £72,000 auction price for grassland- seven times more than expected
- 8 Retiring café owner desperate not to see shop 'back at square one'
- 9 Police alert fire service to motor home engulfed in flames
- 10 Insurers to pay for £725,000 house replacement
“Manda had a terminally ill son and through lockdowns, she juggled home schooling, hospital appointments, online lessons and caring for her son – and yet achieved Distinction grades in her exams.
“Sadly, Manda’s son’s health deteriorated and he died shortly before Christmas.
“Manda has gone through the worst possible emotional distress and upheaval during her course.
“Her resilience and determination in the face of adversity, and the improvement in her self-belief over the past three years, are an example to everyone.”
CWA winners and runners:
Apprenticeships
Runners up: Amber Castillo-Roman and Jade Skeels
Winner: Jasmine Bentley
Creative Arts:
Runners up: Olivia Pulsford-Harris and Emily Riggs
Winner: Eva Davis
Inclusive Learning:
Runners up: Bradley Dent and Jazmine Armitage
Winner: Justin Veiga
Sport, Public and Caring Services:
Runners up: Angel Edwards and Charlotta Churchman
Winner: Lynette Morrison
Technology:
Runners up: Maxi Anderson and Dalius Samulis
Winner: Samuel Uddin
Landbased Studies:
Runners up: Olivia Dunne and Stella Smith
Winner: Crystal Hewitt
Personal Achievement Student of the Year:
Runners up: Hamza Shabbir and Kaitlyn Terry
Winner: Amanda Hughes
Outstanding Performance in Maths or English:
Runners up: Ellie Wood and Shannon Chandler
Winner: Jordan Richardson
Partnerships:
Runner up: Julie Grimes
Winner: Brandon Acton
Business, Humanities, Science & Computing:
Runner up: Uyanga Purevsure
Winner: Ben Fox
Overall Student of the Year 2022:
Winner: Amanda Hughes