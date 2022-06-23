CWA Level 3 equine management student, Amanda Hughes, was announced as overall student of the Year 2022, as well as winning the personal achievement category. - Credit: COWA

College of West Anglia (CWA) celebrated academic and personal achievements at an annual awards ceremony.

10 out of 30 shortlisted students from all three (Milton, Wisbech and King’s Lynn) of CWA’s campuses were crowned as winners in a range of categories.

Principal David Pomfret said: “Covid-19 presented significant challenges for our students.

“Despite that, it has been another extremely successful year for the college and it has been wonderful to celebrate together in person.”

CWA Level 3 equine management student, Amanda Hughes, was announced as overall student of the Year 2022, as well as winning the personal achievement category.

Amanda’s nominator, equine programme manager, Emma Pewter, said: “Manda joined us as a mature student, with little self-confidence and no qualifications.

“As the only mature learner, Manda showed admirable adaptability and commitment to make friends and was a valuable and motivational member of the group, really helping younger students to make the most of their time at college.

“Manda had a terminally ill son and through lockdowns, she juggled home schooling, hospital appointments, online lessons and caring for her son – and yet achieved Distinction grades in her exams.

“Sadly, Manda’s son’s health deteriorated and he died shortly before Christmas.

“Manda has gone through the worst possible emotional distress and upheaval during her course.

“Her resilience and determination in the face of adversity, and the improvement in her self-belief over the past three years, are an example to everyone.”





CWA winners and runners:

Apprenticeships

Runners up: Amber Castillo-Roman and Jade Skeels

Winner: Jasmine Bentley





Creative Arts:

Runners up: Olivia Pulsford-Harris and Emily Riggs

Winner: Eva Davis





Inclusive Learning:

Runners up: Bradley Dent and Jazmine Armitage

Winner: Justin Veiga

Sport, Public and Caring Services:

Runners up: Angel Edwards and Charlotta Churchman

Winner: Lynette Morrison





Technology:

Runners up: Maxi Anderson and Dalius Samulis

Winner: Samuel Uddin





Landbased Studies:

Runners up: Olivia Dunne and Stella Smith

Winner: Crystal Hewitt





Personal Achievement Student of the Year:

Runners up: Hamza Shabbir and Kaitlyn Terry

Winner: Amanda Hughes

Outstanding Performance in Maths or English:

Runners up: Ellie Wood and Shannon Chandler

Winner: Jordan Richardson





Partnerships:

Runner up: Julie Grimes

Winner: Brandon Acton

Business, Humanities, Science & Computing:

Runner up: Uyanga Purevsure

Winner: Ben Fox

Overall Student of the Year 2022:

Winner: Amanda Hughes



