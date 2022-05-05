Little Wombatz, who operate from Soham Library, has been praised by Ofsted with a 'good' rating - Credit: Little Wombatz

A pre-school which has “a clear vision to provide a high-quality experience for children” has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Little Wombatz Ltd in Soham was praised for areas such as children’s behaviour, quality of education, personal development and leadership.

Inspector Jacqui Mason was also pleased with a wide range of enjoyable activities being provided and communication with parents over their child’s progress.

“We have improved massively since moving provision,” Amy Brooks, director at Little Wombatz, said.

“In my long-term career in childcare, it’s one of my most positive experiences with Ofsted.”

Ms Mason found that children behave well and show kindness towards each other, which “reflects the calm and happy environment that staff create”.

The report stated that children were seen to respond well to staff expectations, and that staff “understand how to build on what children already know and can do.

“Staff actively listen to what children have to say,” the report found.

“Children take turns in conversations in large groups and are learning to listen and concentrate.”

Ms Mason visited Little Wombatz Ltd, based at Soham Library on Clay Street, which was the first inspection since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

During the latest visit, Ms Mason felt “more able staff do not always model their good teaching practice to help less confident staff teach at the highest level”.

However, she believes the quality of teaching is good overall.

The report stated that staff talk to children “in a calm and respectful manner, gently reminding them about the need to share and take turns with popular resources.”

Ms Mason said that children are familiar with regular routines while at the pre-school to help their independent skills.

And she was particularly pleased with the relationship between staff and parents.

“Parents report that there are very good levels of communication that help them to know what their children are doing each day,” Ms Mason found.

“Staff share children's progress with them.”

Some improvements included staff to “focus more closely” on supporting children’s reading and maths skills.

But Ms Mason added: “The provider has a clear vision to provide a high-quality experience for children.”