Budding musicians were rewarded for their work at Soham Village College's Young Musician of the Year awards on June 28. - Credit: Soham Village College

Talented musicians had their musical flair recognised on June 28 as Soham Village College’s Young Musician of the Year awards evening returned for its 25th year.

The college rewarded the county’s finest budding musicians both at the school and at its feeder primary schools for their work throughout the academic year.

It was a ‘wonderful’ evening of quality performances and musicianship, with a programme ranging from Baroque violin to musical theatre.

Year 10 student Sol Bornshin-Smith scooped the evening's top award – overall young musician of the year – for his skill on the euphonium.

The youngster was also named as key stage four instrumentalist of the year ahead of Year 10 saxophonist Georgia Duffety who was the runner-up.

Year eight student Anna Munday took first place in key stage three for her classical guitar performance, with Year seven piano student, Isabella Tomasi coming second.

In key stage two, Elizabeth from Ely St. John’s took first place, with Annabelle (Ely St. John’s) and Noah (Ely St. Mary’s) finishing in second and third respectively.

Key stage four voice of the year was awarded to Year 11 student Madeline Guy-Pinkney and Year nine student, Sienna May-Knight came out top in key stage three.

The Stephen Kenna Award for commitment and dedication to music was won by Year 11 student Fraser Ickeringill.

A spokesperson for the college said: “This year we were extremely excited to welcome internationally-acclaimed musician Joe Stilgoe as our guest adjudicator for the evening.

“All of the students gave such brilliant performances and should feel very proud of themselves.”