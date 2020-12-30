News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News > Education

Cabins could house new school if planners agree

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:52 PM December 30, 2020   
Applicants put forward this photograph to illustrate the cabins planned for new school at Wilburton

Applicants put forward this photograph to illustrate the cabins planned for new school at Wilburton - Credit: ECDC

Described as “education ready”, a school for children with autism could open in 2021 and housed in four wooden cabins at Wilburton 

Fiona D’Arcy has put in a planning application to East Cambridgeshire District Council to site the cabins at Twentypence Road on a 2.5-acre field. 

She says the field was previously used by The Phoenix School as a playing field. The former independent school was based at Willow Tree cottage nearby and the field used for a variety of activities.  

"The school closed in 2018 and Willow Tree cottage was sold with a change to residential use in August 2020,” she says.  

“The proposed field site continues to be designated for educational use.” 

You may also want to watch:

Ms D’Arcy says the backers are Hope Tree School Ltd (a non-profit organisation).  

The proposal is for a small independent school (30 children) between the ages of 7 and 14.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Brave mum backs safety campaign
  2. 2 ‘Oh no... not again!’ Pub staff make light of Tier 4 announcement
  3. 3 Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
  1. 4 Police urge residents to follow Tier 4 rules this New Year’s Eve
  2. 5 ‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’
  3. 6 Ely boss urges league to state plans in bid to finish sparkling season
  4. 7 Christmas dinner delivery scheme is a success
  5. 8 Couple’s ‘mad panic’ to marry with just 12 hours notice
  6. 9 Christmas leftovers cause ‘surge in rat problems’ across county
  7. 10 Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood

“The school is designed to meet the needs of children with autism,” she says. 

And more specifically for those children who have sensory difficulties and are unable to access the curriculum within a mainstream setting and need access to an outdoor curriculum.  

Phase one will include placing four education ready portacabins on the field. 

Water, a septic tank and mains electric will also be placed on site “alongside extensive replenishment of existing hedging, some wooden fencing to ensure security of the site, a small woodland copse area and appropriate play equipment using natural materials”.  

The site will have a sports area, a vegetable garden and aim to be 'single use plastic' free.  

Ms D’Arcy says that at a later phase and when funds allowed, they would hope to replace the temporary portacabins with permanent modular buildings. 

Access would remain as it was previously using the main gated entrance, a driveway and parking area will be created using recycled plastic grasscrete, filled with soil and grass seed. Rain water barrels will be used on each of the cabins to aid with recycling. 

The school plans to open in June 202, she says. It is likely that there will be four children in the first cohort. 

In September 2021 the aim is to take an additional four children and to have in place by September 2022, 12 children. 

"Following this we will take an additional four children per year until we reach our maximum of 30 children,” says Ms D’Arcy. 

Cambridgeshire
Education
Cambridgeshire
Wilburton News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Elderly woman dies in crossing incident at Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

People | Interview

Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

People | Special Report

Battle for Cambridgeshire 2021: These are your candidates for mayor

Ben Hatton

Logo Icon

Cambs Live | Live

Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story

Ben Jolley And Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus