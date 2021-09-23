News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Education

Gallery

Author opens school’s new library

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:45 AM September 23, 2021    Updated: 10:56 AM September 23, 2021
Author, Robert Macfarlane (pictured) opened Wilburton CE Primary School's new library on September 17

Author, Robert Macfarlane (pictured) opened Wilburton CE Primary School's new library on September 17 at the school's autumn fete. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

A new library has opened at Wilburton CE Primary School in East Cambridgeshire. 

Local author, Robert Macfarlane, cut the ribbon on September 17 at 4pm during the school’s autumn fete. 

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

Robert Macfarlane (pictured R) cut the ribbon to officially open the school's new library on September 17. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

Wilburton CE Primary School's new library was opened during the autumn fete on September 17.

Wilburton CE Primary School's new library was opened during the autumn fete on September 17. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. 

The school has been fundraising to build the new library since 2019. 

There has been a huge effort from the school community, local businesses, individual donors and grants from charities. 

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School


The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher, David Aston, said: “We wanted to install a library packed with brilliant books to inspire children's reading, but also encouraging them to look out to the local natural world. 

“Our children use our new Forest School site, nature area, school allotment, woodworking area and construction zone regularly as part of their learning. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall 
  2. 2 Town considers home for market
  3. 3 Village housing in disarray after all the trustees quit 
  1. 4 Plea to council to halt £6.5m crematorium plan
  2. 5 Watch the moment E-scooter rider, 16, narrowly misses crashing into bus 
  3. 6 Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 
  4. 7 Covid-19 job loss prompts Martin to launch out on his own
  5. 8 A141 closed after motorcycle crash
  6. 9 Flying officer 'proud' after landing new air cadets role
  7. 10 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos

“Therefore, ‘The Lost Words’, linking nature and declining vocabulary, was a perfect choice for our library.” 

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School


Books
Wilburton News
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ely Christmas lights 2020.

Cambs Live

Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Food Centre, ran by Guzel Miroslavov (pictured) is just a three-minute walk from Ely Cathedral

Food and Drink | Gallery

Independent shop full of fresh food – despite national shortage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Darren Thurling hit 100mph in a 40mph zone while travelling towards the A10 north of Ely 

Cambs Live

100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Peatlings Way

Cambs Live

Body found in Wisbech road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon