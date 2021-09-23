Gallery
Author opens school’s new library
- Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School
A new library has opened at Wilburton CE Primary School in East Cambridgeshire.
Local author, Robert Macfarlane, cut the ribbon on September 17 at 4pm during the school’s autumn fete.
The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.
The school has been fundraising to build the new library since 2019.
There has been a huge effort from the school community, local businesses, individual donors and grants from charities.
Headteacher, David Aston, said: “We wanted to install a library packed with brilliant books to inspire children's reading, but also encouraging them to look out to the local natural world.
“Our children use our new Forest School site, nature area, school allotment, woodworking area and construction zone regularly as part of their learning.
“Therefore, ‘The Lost Words’, linking nature and declining vocabulary, was a perfect choice for our library.”