Published: 10:45 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM September 23, 2021

Author, Robert Macfarlane (pictured) opened Wilburton CE Primary School's new library on September 17 at the school's autumn fete. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

A new library has opened at Wilburton CE Primary School in East Cambridgeshire.

Local author, Robert Macfarlane, cut the ribbon on September 17 at 4pm during the school’s autumn fete.

Robert Macfarlane (pictured R) cut the ribbon to officially open the school's new library on September 17. - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

The library is themed with pictures and wall murals from Robert’s book, ‘The Lost Words’.

The school has been fundraising to build the new library since 2019.

There has been a huge effort from the school community, local businesses, individual donors and grants from charities.

Headteacher, David Aston, said: “We wanted to install a library packed with brilliant books to inspire children's reading, but also encouraging them to look out to the local natural world.

“Our children use our new Forest School site, nature area, school allotment, woodworking area and construction zone regularly as part of their learning.

“Therefore, ‘The Lost Words’, linking nature and declining vocabulary, was a perfect choice for our library.”

