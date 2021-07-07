Published: 5:50 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:51 PM July 7, 2021

Children playing outside at Rainbow Preschool in Ely. Ofsted has rated the preschool "Good" following its most recent inspection. - Credit: Supplied by Rainbow Preschool

An Ely preschool is celebrating after it was awarded a “Good” rating by a government inspector.

Rainbow Preschool, which is based at The Old Clinic in Downham Road, had been told it ‘Requires Improvement’ at its last Ofsted inspection in March 2020.

Fifteen months later, staff were able to show the facility is worth a “Good” rating in all areas inspected, which means it was awarded “Good” overall.

Manager Debbie Reed and her team said they are “delighted” with the outcome.

She said: “We have always been very proud of the excellent start we give our children on their educational journeys.”

Rainbow Preschool in Ely has been rated "Good" in its most recent Ofsted inspection - Credit: Supplied by Rainbow Preschool

The inspection was carried out last month on June 16.

Anna Davies, the inspector, noted that children arrive “confidently and happily” in her final report.

They also showed “familiarity with the new routines put in place to promote their welfare” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff were clear to her about what they want the children to learn and achieve at preschool, before moving up to primary school.

The youngsters were also seen to make “very good progress in their learning and development” and have good independence skills.

They were seen to enjoy learning outside.

The report said: “Staff plan the curriculum so that each child enjoys a wide range of learning opportunities and makes very good progress in their learning and development.

“Feedback from parents shows that they wholeheartedly agree with this.”

Any with special educational needs or those who speak English as an additional language were also well supported, and the provision was considered to be fully inclusive.

Staff were also found to have a good understanding of safeguarding, and those with additional responsibilities clearly knew their roles.

Areas that could be improved include encouraging the use of critical thinking and finding ways “to raise the level of children’s participation” so they complete activities they are working on.

The four areas all rated "Good” are: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Rainbow Preschool has five members of childcare staff and offers funded early years education for children aged between two and four.