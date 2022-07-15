News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hundreds turn out at cathedral as pupils honoured for hard work

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:28 PM July 15, 2022
Ely College presentation evening 2022

Over 150 students at Ely College were recognised for their efforts at an end-of-year presentation evening. Principal Simon Warburton was also present. - Credit: Ely College

Over 150 students were accompanied by hundreds more people as they were recognised for their efforts at an end-of-year ceremony. 

Pupils at Ely College received awards for their achievements on July 13 in subjects and extra-curricular activities, such as sport and performing arts. 

More than 300 parents, staff and other friends were also in attendance at the presentation evening inside Ely Cathedral. 

A spokesperson for Ely College said: “Over 150 students received awards in a wide range of categories.  

“We were also pleased to celebrate our rowing squad for the first time this year, with a representative from the Cambridge-Oxford Boat Race sponsors Gemini in attendance.” 

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, spoke at the event where he praised the city for its support towards students and contributions they make in return. 

The spokesperson added: “The cathedral was a wonderful venue for our students to reflect on their achievements, enjoy the musical talents from our performers and gains skills in public speaking.” 

