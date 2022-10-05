Sue Read (left) and Shirley Bowman have been affiliated with Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School for a combined total of nearly 100 years in their respective roles as governor and crossing patrol. - Credit: Sutton Primary School

Two women who have served a village primary school for almost 100 years in total have been described as “hugely inspirational” as they continue to go on strong.

Sue Read works as a governor at Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School, while Shirley Bowman has been with the school since 1978.

When she moved to Sutton after marrying the late district and county councillor Phil Read, Sue was nominated to become a governor.

“I became a governor in around 1973,” she said.

“I’ve been involved in all sorts of different things, such as when parts of the school were being rebuilt and discussing how they would be built.”

Sue Read has been a governor at Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School since the 1970s and has seen all her children attend the school. - Credit: Sutton Primary School

Sue, a former teacher including at Kingsfield Primary School in Chatteris for 21 years, focuses on special educational needs, music and wellbeing at Sutton.

The mother-of-five, who saw all her children attend Sutton Primary School, discusses how pupils are progressing amongst other areas.

“When I was first a governor, we had one visit a year to have a look around the school,” Sue said.

“Now, you are very involved in what’s going on.”

Shirley, whose four children and one grandchild all attended Sutton Primary, started volunteering there as a classroom assistant.

Shirley Bowman has been with Sutton CoE (VC) Primary School since 1978 and is continuing on as crossing patrol. - Credit: Sutton Primary School

And the ex-midday supervisor was then approached for another role.

“The headteacher asked if I would be interested in the patrol job, too,” said Shirley.

“It gets me out of the house and I still attend the school productions.”

Mike Harrison, headteacher at Sutton Primary School, believes Sue’s and Shirley’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.

He said: “The school will have undergone significant changes over the years, but their unwavering commitment to serving Sutton community is hugely inspirational.”

Sue now represents St Andrew’s Church at the village school and is considering leaving her governor role when her current four-year term ends next year.

But if she does leave, there is one thing that she will take with her.

“It’s nice to feel you are having an influence in the lives of all those people,” Sue added.

“I love seeing children flourish and the school improve.”

As for Shirley, she is grateful for the support given by those who see her most days.

She said: “I love meeting people and it keeps me active.”