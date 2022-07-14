Isle of Ely Primary School has been awarded the bronze level RACE charter mark. - Credit: Isle of Ely Primary School

A primary school in Ely has been recognised nationally for its commitment to improving race equality where staff, students, parents and partners of all ethnicities are equally valued.

Isle of Ely Primary School has been awarded the bronze level RACE charter mark.

Developed by the schools, students and teachers network (SSAT) and Fig Tree International, the charter mark is for educational settings in the UK who wish to demonstrate their commitment to action and improvement in relation to race quality in all aspects of their work.

To achieve the charter mark, the school completed a comprehensive package of training for governors, senior leaders and middle leaders.

It also submitted an evaluation detailing their work towards equality so far and an action plan pledging their commitment to ongoing development in the area.

Director of education at SSAT, Angelia Idun, said: “Isle of Ely Primary School’s application and action plan clearly shows a positive ethos and culture which champions and stives for conscious equality and inclusivity throughout the school community.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the school to see their strategic vision fully realised.”