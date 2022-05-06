Lauren Phillips (centre) hopes to take Littleport and East Cambs Academy in a new direction after being appointed its principal. - Credit: LECA

Principal Lauren Phillips stepped into her new role at Littleport and East Cambs Academy (LECA) last month, as she aims to take the school in a different direction.

“There have been some recent challenges and instability the school has had to deal with, particularly through the pandemic,” she said.

“I, with the support of a new and energised leadership team, are dedicated to embedding a new direction.”

Ms Phillips, who was previously vice-principal at Milton Keynes Academy, began her new role after Easter.

She was appointed to the top job at LECA which at the time, was led by interim principal Colin Taylor following the departure of Scott Gaskins.

Lauren Phillips believes LECA "clearly has a huge amount of potential" as she looks to take the school in a new direction. - Credit: LECA

But she is keen to make her own mark on a school she feels has “a huge amount of potential.

“Our new vision for our students is very simple - to enable all our students to reach their full potential, encouraging them to grow into successful, caring and respectful young people.”

One of Ms Phillips’ highlights over a 17-year career in education was setting up the North Hertfordshire Teaching School Alliance.

She was helped a school in Stevenage improve after being put into special measures.

Ms Phillips added:” I want to cultivate a family atmosphere at LECA which everyone is proud to be part of.”

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of The Active Learning Trust, praised Ms Phillips for the impact she has already made in her short time at LECA.

“With her driven and initiative-taking approach Lauren has already made a positive impression in the school and the community,” Mr Chamberlain said.

“She and her senior leadership team, with the support of the Trust, will work relentlessly to ensure the community of Littleport get a school they can be proud of.”

Scott Gaskins left his role as principal of LECA last autumn. - Credit: LECA

Before Ms Phillips was appointed, Mr Chamberlain told parents last June that Scott Gaskins, the first principal of LECA, was reverting to his original appointment as head of school.

But in November last year, Mr Gaskins left that role after being replaced as principal.

The Active Learning Trust confirmed Mr Gaskins left the Trust in October 2021, and a month later Mr Taylor became interim principal with Craig D’Cunha as executive principal.