Primary school has 'special place in my heart' for new headteacher
- Credit: CMAT
A new primary school headteacher believes it was the right time to return to a place “I’d always looked upon fondly”.
Sioux Cooke has been appointed to the role at Lantern Community Primary School in Ely, where she has previously visited.
"I am delighted by the opportunity to lead a school which holds a special place in my heart,” she said.
“I previously visited Lantern when I was providing consultancy to schools across Cambridgeshire.
“I’m looking forward to lots of opportunities for our pupils coming up over the next few months and the chance to introduce myself more to the wider school community.”
Ms Cooke has held several deputy headteacher positions and has provided English and maths consultancy for Cambridgeshire County Council.
In that role, she worked with schools across the county to share best practices and support other teachers in the local area.
Most Read
- 1 Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of others
- 2 Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10
- 3 Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
- 4 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
- 5 Firefighters 'significantly' held up after trying to 'negotiate parked vehicles'
- 6 Film star Robert De Niro pictured at visit to The Cambridge Union
- 7 Man arrested after nine men and four women found in lorry trailer on A14
- 8 Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home
- 9 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
- 10 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
“Although the school was only in its first phase and was much smaller than it is today, I loved the feel of it and almost applied for a deputy headship there at the time, but I was offered another role,” said Ms Cooke.
“When I saw the position of headteacher come up last year, it felt like the right time to come back to a school I’d always looked upon fondly.”
Ms Cooke takes over from acting principal Benita Sherrington, who stepped in following the departure of David Lawrence at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Richard Spencer, executive principal of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust which the school is part of, is excited by the appointment.
“I look forward to seeing her leadership skills and knowledge build on the school’s existing strengths and successes,” he said.
“I would like to say thank you to Benita who has done a fantastic job in providing pupils at the school with a safe and nurturing environment over the last few months.
“Her commitment and enthusiasm to our pupil’s education have been unwavering and I’m sure she will work alongside Sioux to ensure the continued success of the school.”
Lantern Community Primary School caters for around 500 pupils aged four to 11-years-old.