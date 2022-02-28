Sioux Cooke has been appointed as the new headteacher at Lantern Community Primary School in Ely. - Credit: CMAT

A new primary school headteacher believes it was the right time to return to a place “I’d always looked upon fondly”.

Sioux Cooke has been appointed to the role at Lantern Community Primary School in Ely, where she has previously visited.

"I am delighted by the opportunity to lead a school which holds a special place in my heart,” she said.

“I previously visited Lantern when I was providing consultancy to schools across Cambridgeshire.

“I’m looking forward to lots of opportunities for our pupils coming up over the next few months and the chance to introduce myself more to the wider school community.”

Ms Cooke has held several deputy headteacher positions and has provided English and maths consultancy for Cambridgeshire County Council.

In that role, she worked with schools across the county to share best practices and support other teachers in the local area.

“Although the school was only in its first phase and was much smaller than it is today, I loved the feel of it and almost applied for a deputy headship there at the time, but I was offered another role,” said Ms Cooke.

“When I saw the position of headteacher come up last year, it felt like the right time to come back to a school I’d always looked upon fondly.”

Ms Cooke takes over from acting principal Benita Sherrington, who stepped in following the departure of David Lawrence at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Richard Spencer, executive principal of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust which the school is part of, is excited by the appointment.

“I look forward to seeing her leadership skills and knowledge build on the school’s existing strengths and successes,” he said.

“I would like to say thank you to Benita who has done a fantastic job in providing pupils at the school with a safe and nurturing environment over the last few months.

“Her commitment and enthusiasm to our pupil’s education have been unwavering and I’m sure she will work alongside Sioux to ensure the continued success of the school.”

Lantern Community Primary School caters for around 500 pupils aged four to 11-years-old.