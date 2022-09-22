Proposals for a new environmentally friendly eco-primary academy in Cambridgeshire have been revealed.

Cambridgeshire County Council announced the proposal for a first primary school at the development of the former barracks at Waterbeach to open in September 2024.

The new school will be called Deneia Primary Academy to reflect the area's history and will be a part of Anglian Learning, a multi-academy trust based in East Anglia covering Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk.

The school will be built as part of Urban&Civic’s Waterbeach development and, subject to successful final planning permission, will offer education for children ages four through eleven.

Jonathan Culpin, CEO of Anglian Learning, said: “We are delighted to be the sponsors for this new primary school.

As a Trust, our vision is for dynamic, empowered learners who will thrive and lead within their community.

Deneia Primary Academy will be built with an outstanding setting and learning environment, both indoors and outdoors, and this will enthuse the children in their learning and deliver on our ambition.”

The new 630 places, 3 form entry academy will have extensive grounds and will be an environmentally friendly building in the face of climate change.

The school will be built as a nearly net zero energy building, and whole-life carbon emissions are minimised within the proposals.

Executive Headteacher for Deneia Primary Academy, Rachael Johnston, said: “I am thrilled to be leading the establishment of this new school for Anglian Learning. The eco-credentials of the school, built with sustainable and reusable materials, will significantly influence our curriculum."

Provision for each year group at the school will be created using linked classrooms and shared breakout spaces to facilitate flexible and creative approaches to learning.

The academy has additional facilities to provide bespoke provisions for children with special educational needs.

The school has also been carefully designed into the wider development by providing nearby woodland play areas and a car-free zone, so the children can walk, cycle and scoot safely to school.

It will also have a shared public square in front of the school for parents to meet and the community to come together.

To find out more about Deneia Primary Academy, contact enquiries@anglianlearning.org.