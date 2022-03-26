Plans for Fordham Church of England Primary School to build a two-classroom block, where year six pupils will be relocated, have been approved. - Credit: Surveyors to Education

A village school believes approved plans for two new classrooms in return for extra space will avoid “a huge detrimental impact” on its pupils.

Fordham Church of England Primary School have been granted permission to build a new two-classroom block on the north boundary of its site on Isleham Road.

The single storey block, covering 171 square metres of floor space, will act as a new facility for year six pupils whose existing classrooms will become nurture and inclusion rooms.

Surveyors to Education, on behalf of the school, say provision for children including support for anxiety and bereavement is being “severely compromised”.

They say there were “limited areas to facilitate the essential provision which requires a private, safe space where the children feel they can be open and honest”.

Surveyors to Education added that without the new block for pastoral support, “the impact of mental health on this and future generations will have a huge detrimental impact on our children”.