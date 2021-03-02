More Cambs pupils offered first choice secondary school than last year

Published: 1:24 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM March 2, 2021

Students found out which secondary school they would be attending in September on Monday (March 1). Stock Photo. - Credit: PA

The proportion of students offered a place at their first choice secondary school has risen in comparison to last year.

In total, 6,198 students were offered a place at the secondary school they preferred to attend from this September.

This is 90.9 per cent of the total applications compared to 90.5 per cent last year.

Cllr Simon Bywater, Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “I am impressed that so many students have been allocated a place at their first choice of secondary school in what has been a very difficult year.”

The proportion offered their second choice had decreased to 4.5 per cent compared to last year’s 5.5 per cent. Those offered their third place rose from 1.1 to 1.6 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

Figures also show more places overall have been offered this year than last, and there were more online applications.

Students found out which secondary school they would be attending on March 1.