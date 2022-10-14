Academy trust appoints former Ofsted inspector as CEO
- Credit: Supplied by The Active Learning Trust
An academy trust with schools across East Cambridgeshire has appointed a former Ofsted inspector as its new chief executive officer.
Lynsey Holzer will begin her position at the helm of The Active Learning Trust next week.
She has 25 years’ experience in education and has worked as a teacher, in leadership positions and as an Ofsted inspector.
Her most recent role was CEO for Evolution Academy Trust, which specialises in primary education with 12 schools across Norfolk and Suffolk.
Ms Holzer said “I’m passionate about providing an environment in schools for children to excel and for staff to enjoy their work and succeed in their roles.
“I very much look forward to working together with everyone across the Active Learning Trust and our school communities."
The Active Learning Trust has 21 primary and secondary schools across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.
Its schools in East Cambridgeshire are: Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy, Earith Primary School, Highfield Ely, Isle of Ely Primary School and Highfield Littleport.
Bob Dool, Chair of the Board of Trustees for The Active Learning Trust, said “We are delighted to announce Lynsey Holzer as our new chief executive.
“Her appointment will build on the vast experience, skills and values that already exist within the Trust, and she is ideally placed to lead the organisation forward to a strong, successful and sustainable future.”
According to Companies House, the trust’s previous CEO Stephen Chamberlain left at the end of May.
His LinkedIn profile says he now works as a freelance business consultant.
Craig D'Cunha stepped in as acting CEO.