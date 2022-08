Daisy Ambrose recorded a grade nine in English Language, History and Religious Studies, and a grade eight in English literature. - Credit: LECA

A principal has been left “incredibly proud” after students at Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy (LECA) received its first set of GCSE results.

Year 11 students at LECA, part of The Active Learning Trust, found out their results today (Thursday), having studied through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the notable achievements include:

Daisy Ambrose: grade nine in English Language, History and Religious Studies, and a grade eight in English literature.

David Kuck: two grade nines in German and Maths, two grade eights in Double Science, and Level Two Distinction in Performing Arts.

Alice Singfield: one grade nine in English Language, three grade eights in English Literature, Science and Photography, and four grade sevens.

Hannah Turnock: one grade nine in English Literature, two grade eights in Art and Science, and two grade sevens.

Harry Berriman: one grade eight in Sports Studies and five grade sevens.

Alice Gardiner: two grade eights in Art and Maths, Level 2 Distinction* in Hospitality and Catering, and two grade sevens.

David Kuck, Harry Berriman, Hannah Turnock and Alice Gardiner also secured places to study A-Levels at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge.

Lauren Phillips, principal at LECA, said: "We were delighted to open the academy doors for the first set of GCSE results.

“We are all incredibly proud of all our Year 11 students, considering the way in which they dealt with the disruption caused by the pandemic and wish them the very best for the exciting next steps in their lives.”