Scott Gaskins, the first principal of the Littleport and East Cambs (LECA), has left.

Last June, Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of The Active Learning Trust, had previously told parents Mr Gaskins was reverting back to his original appointment as head of school.

But today it has been revealed that Mr Gaskins left that role in November of last year after being replaced as principal.

Craig D’Cunha became executive head teacher – and Colin Taylor interim principal.

Now LECA is set for a new principal.

Lauren Phillips will be taking up her new position in March with what the trust describes as “a wealth of experience in the education sector”.

She has been a teacher for 17 years working in schools across Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Mr Chamberlain, said: “Lauren has an outstanding track record of growing and developing schools and being engaged in the whole school community.

“The enthusiasm and passion Lauren has shown for delivering a high-quality education and learning opportunities to young people is inspiring.”

Mr Chamberlain added: “A big thank you to Colin Taylor who is doing a fantastic job.

“Colin’s relentless commitment and professionalism ensure that each and every one of our pupils has a safe, engaging and creative education.”

The trust confirmed Mr Gaskins left the trust in October 2021, and from November Mr Taylor was interim principal, supported by Mr D’Cunha, as executive principal.

Last summer Mr Chamberlain explained that Mr Gaskins would be returning to his previously held position as head of school.

He said the appointment of Mr D’Cunha “reflects Littleport and East Cambs Academy returning to its preferred structure of leadership.

“This was in place at the academy pre-pandemic when Jason Wing was executive headteacher, a role he held until his retirement”.

He also said Mr Gaskins remained “an integral part of the leadership team and we thank him for all his effort and dedication, particularly when guiding the school through the coronavirus pandemic”.

Mr Gaskins was vice principal at Neale-Wade, March, before his appointment to head of school at LECA.

After three years as vice principal, Mr Gaskins was appointed to the top job at LECA in September 2020.

He is a former teacher at Witchford Village College and was progress leader for Year 9.











