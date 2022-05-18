Downham Feoffees Primary Academy won praise from Ofsted inspectors which awarded the school with a 'good' rating. - Credit: Athene Communications

The principal of a Little Downham primary school believes residents now have a school “they can truly be proud of” after it received high praise from inspectors.

Downham Feoffees Primary Academy was rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted in its first inspection since joining the Meridian Trust in 2017.

Principal Susan Jaques said: “Over the last few years, we have all worked extremely hard and invested a lot into improving our school offer.

“This is not just great for the school, but also for the community, as the village once again has a school they can truly be proud of and place their trust in.”

The academy was rated ‘good’ across areas such as quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and early years provision.

Inspectors found that pupils were learning in a supportive environment and “excited to share what they know.

“Pupils value the wide range of clubs and activities such as sports and creative clubs; these help them become confident learners.”

Staff were praised for devotion to their roles, as well as supporting the needs of pupils including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

“The trust, academy council and school leaders have formed an effective partnership,” said inspectors.

“Together they have made the right decisions to bring about the many improvements evident throughout the school.”

In the report, pupils “understand the importance of reading and like to read the high-quality texts provided for them”.

It found pupils are kind to one another and feel cared for.

Ofsted said that “on occasion, pupils are not supported to learn new knowledge in the most efficient way”.

However, they found “staff make sure pupils revisit and recap information that they have studied before, so this knowledge sticks.

“Teachers generally have sufficient subject knowledge and confidence to deliver and adapt planning so that pupils learn effectively.”

Mark Woods, chief executive officer of Meridian Trust, congratulated the school for its efforts.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all our colleagues at Downham Feoffees and across the Trust for their hard work.

“The school is proud to be the heart of the village community.”